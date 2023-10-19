In a week of upsets, India want to stay ruthless against Bangladesh at World Cup

England and Australia are wobbling. South Africa have been jolted by a defeat to the Netherlands seemingly out of nowhere. Pakistan are predictably unpredictable. In a World Cup that's produced two major upsets without yet offering a pulsating climax, India - along with New Zealand - must be looking at the mayhem unfolding around them and quietly savouring the serene start to their campaign.

Assertive performances across all three matches – their only moment of anxiety was when Australia reduced them to 2/3 in a chase of 200 -- mean India are basking in the adulation. The bowling attack is being feted for its precision and tactical smarts while the batters are knocking off small targets with flourish. For the mood to sway in Pune on Thursday, Bangladesh will have to raise their game by several notches and simultaneously hope India's standards dip too.

The chances of that happening, however, seem to be remote. India's keenness to keep their ruthless streak going means they aren't entertaining thoughts of rotation for the game against Bangladesh.

"Yeah, I think it's important to maintain this start really. So as of now, there is no discussion of rotation from our point of view. I think it is important to carry this momentum for the next game as well. No thought as such," India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey told reporters on Wednesday.

In a tournament that runs for six weeks, of which we are through only two, it's sometimes prudent to rest and rotate the frontline fast bowlers even if it goes against the grain of sticking to a winning combination. In India's case, they have a top-notch pacer in Mohammed Shami patiently waiting for an opportunity. It's not for debate that Shami will do a fine job when summoned. But that's the privilege India enjoy with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in fine fettle. None of the specialist bowlers attended India's optional session on Wednesday.

"See, honestly, it is never an easy decision. But we had a clear chat with him. Whenever we select a squad (team), the message from us is very clear. That we pick a squad (team) we feel is the best for that wicket. And I think sometimes you will miss out. Someone like him is missing out, someone like Ash (R Ashwin) will miss out. Difficult decision, honestly, even with the quality that he brings to the team, new ball, death, it is difficult to take that decision. But you have to take that decision, you only have eleven on the field," said Mhambrey.

The narrative in Bangladesh's pre-match presser later in the evening made for a stark contrast. They haven't earned the right to think of rest, rotation and all the other things that coincide with a smooth-sailing beginning. They are right under the cosh with two defeats in three matches. Their loss to New Zealand also brought with it the setback of captain Shakib Al Hasan's quadricep injury. Though he batted in the nets on Tuesday, head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said they are awaiting a scan result, with the final call only to be taken after an assessment on Thursday morning.

"If he is not ready to play, we won't risk him. But if he's ready, then there's a chance of him playing tomorrow," Hathurusingha said. If Shakib isn't available, it will be a further blow to a batting unit facing the ire after shoddy displays against England and New Zealand. The pressure is only likely to mount with Hathurusingha's reading that the surface at MCA Stadium is the best for batting he has come across in the tournament. "We haven't put up a complete batting performance, or for that matter, a complete performance with the ball and bat so far," he said.

The last game at this venue, in March 2021, certainly had plenty of runs in store. Sent into bat by England, India scored 329 and won a high-scoring thriller by seven runs. The caveat though is that a steady drizzle on Wednesday evening, which resulted in the groundstaff bringing on the covers, may just spruce up the playing surface.

Either way, Bangladesh are aware of the magnitude of the task, although records show they have won three of their last four meetings. "When you come to the World Cup, it's a very different game altogether. I think every area they have covered. They have got strike bowlers up front. Bumrah is almost (back) to his best, as good as we have seen in the past. And they have experienced spinners in the middle overs. And their batting, especially the top order, is firing and it's scary the way they are playing at this stage without much fear. It looks like they are enjoying their cricket at the moment and there is a lot of support," the Bangladesh coach said.

This has been a week of upsets in the World Cup, but it's unlikely that anybody other than the tribe of boisterous Bangladesh supporters is expecting one on Thursday.