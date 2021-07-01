'We cannot treat Zimbabwe in the same manner as we do at home'

Sports

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 09:18 pm

Related News

'We cannot treat Zimbabwe in the same manner as we do at home'

Razzak said that the conditions there won't be easy and Zimbabwe will have an edge in this aspect.

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 09:18 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Abdur Razzak, former Bangladesh left-arm spinner and currently one of the selectors, said that Bangladesh cannot take Zimbabwe lightly as they are a dangerous side in their own backyard. 

Bangladesh started practising on Thursday ahead of the two-day warm match starting on Saturday. During the practice session, Razzak stated, "I think we cannot treat them in the same manner as we do when we play them at home. They are a good side on home soil."

Razzak said that the conditions there won't be easy and Zimbabwe will have an edge in this aspect. "Our players aren't very familiar with these conditions here. Zimbabwe will have an advantage since they know the conditions pretty well. They are a good side and can bounce back quickly here," said the selector.

The one-off Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will begin on July 7 in Harare. This will be Bangladesh's first Test in Zimbabwe since 2013.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Bangladesh Tour of Zimbabwe / Abdur Razzak / Zimbabwe Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

1h | Videos
Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

7h | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

1d | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

3
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business