'We cannot treat Zimbabwe in the same manner as we do at home'

Abdur Razzak, former Bangladesh left-arm spinner and currently one of the selectors, said that Bangladesh cannot take Zimbabwe lightly as they are a dangerous side in their own backyard.

Bangladesh started practising on Thursday ahead of the two-day warm match starting on Saturday. During the practice session, Razzak stated, "I think we cannot treat them in the same manner as we do when we play them at home. They are a good side on home soil."

Razzak said that the conditions there won't be easy and Zimbabwe will have an edge in this aspect. "Our players aren't very familiar with these conditions here. Zimbabwe will have an advantage since they know the conditions pretty well. They are a good side and can bounce back quickly here," said the selector.

The one-off Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will begin on July 7 in Harare. This will be Bangladesh's first Test in Zimbabwe since 2013.