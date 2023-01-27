Wahab Riaz appointed as Punjab's sports minister

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has been appointed as caretaker sports minister of Punjab of Pakistan.

At a ceremony conducted at the Governor's House in Lahore, Governor Baligh Ur Rehman administered the oath to the newly selected cabinet members.

Riaz, who is currently representing Khulna Tigers at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023, will take over in due course.

For Pakistan, the left-arm bowler has 237 wickets in 156 matches across formats in international cricket.

The renowned pacer retired from red-ball cricket in 2019.