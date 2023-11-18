Wagner in New Zealand squad for Bangladesh Tests

Sports

AFP
18 November, 2023, 07:35 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 07:39 am

Related News

Wagner in New Zealand squad for Bangladesh Tests

Henry's recovery from a hamstring injury suffered midway through the Black Caps' World Cup campaign has been slower than expected, with scans showing he won't be fit for the first Test starting in Sylhet on 28 November.

AFP
18 November, 2023, 07:35 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 07:39 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

New Zealand on Saturday recalled 37-year-old seamer Neil Wagner for the two-Test series in Bangladesh, replacing the injured Matt Henry.

Henry's recovery from a hamstring injury suffered midway through the Black Caps' World Cup campaign has been slower than expected, with scans showing he won't be fit for the first Test starting in Sylhet on 28 November.

Wagner gets an unexpected chance to add to his 63 Tests, having spent most of the last eight months recuperating from a torn hamstring and a herniated disc suffered during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

There was speculation Wagner had played his last international match when initially overlooked for the Bangladesh assignment, with five spinners named.

Cricket

Neil Wagner / New Zealand Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

4h | Panorama
A mechanic is collecting reusable components from a discarded electronic device. Photo: Noor A Alam

The e-waste market of Dhaka

4h | Panorama
A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

1d | Panorama
James K Galbraith, Professor at the Lyndon B Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Sketch: TBS

Why mainstream economics got inflation wrong

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1d | TBS Economy
In 2024, the global economy will be stronger than expected!

In 2024, the global economy will be stronger than expected!

18h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

1d | TBS SPORTS
Fake 'Bard' app steals information

Fake 'Bard' app steals information

20h | Tech Talk