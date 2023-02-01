Vihari dares wrist fracture, switches hands to bat left-handed at Ranji Trophy

Andhra Pradesh captain Hanuma Vihari displayed an example of incredible commitment towards his side as he came out to bat despite a fractured wrist during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Vihari was hit by a delivery from pacer Avesh Khan during Day 1 of the match and the scans had later revealed that the star batter had sustained a wrist fracture.

However, the injury didn't deter Vihari's dedication towards the team as he came out to bat after the lost of ninth wicket in Prithvi Raj Yarra. Moreover, Vihari – who is a right-handed batter – batted left-handed to ensure his wrist remains protected.

Vihari had been an integral part of the Indian team till last year, but lost his place in the squad following the emergence of Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel in the side. The 29-year-old batter remains absent from India's squad for the side's upcoming four-match Test series against Australia.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh captain Aditya Shrivastava had won the toss and opted to bowl in Indore for the quarter-final clash against Andhra. The visitors enjoyed an excellent outing on Day 1, losing only two wickets for 262. However, the MP bowlers made inroads in the morning session on the second day of the match, Anubhav Agarwal taking four wickets while Kumar Kartikeya and Gaurav Yadav picking two each.

For Andhra, Ricky Bhui (149) and Kirdant Karan Shinde (110) scored brilliant centuries. Their ninth wicket well on 353 following which Hanuma Vihari dared a wrist fracture to come out to bat.

Madhya Pradesh are the defending champions of the Ranji Trophy and will be aiming at retaining the title. Andhra, meanwhile, are yet to lift the coveted domestic trophy.

In other matches, Jharkhand are taking on Bengal in the first quarterfinal, while Saurashtra meet Punjab in the second. In the third quarterfinal, Karnataka are hosting Uttarakhand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

 

