USA post 144-6 in second T20I against Bangladesh

Bangladesh limited the USA to 144-6 in the first innings of the second T20I of the three-match series at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston on Thursday.

USA openers Steven Taylor and Monank Patel made a decent start as they added 44 off 6.4 overs for the first wicket.

Left-handed Taylor played some glorious shots, including maximums off Bangladesh's premier bowlers Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain (two for 21) struck twice right after the powerplay to send back Taylor, who was looking good on 31 and the big-hitting Andries Gous.

Aaron Jones (35 off 34) and Patel (42 off 38) spent some time in the middle but could not quite accelerate as much as they wanted.

USA scored only 59 runs in the middle overs (7-15) despite losing only two wickets and this was the reason why they could not manage a bigger score.

The hosts could only score 43 off the final five overs.

The left-arm pace duo of Mustafizur and Shoriful Islam shared four wickets between them.