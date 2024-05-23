USA post 144-6 in second T20I against Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
23 May, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 10:42 pm

Related News

USA post 144-6 in second T20I against Bangladesh

Left-handed Taylor played some glorious shots, including maximums off Bangladesh’s premier bowlers Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

TBS Report
23 May, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 10:42 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh limited the USA to 144-6 in the first innings of the second T20I of the three-match series at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston on Thursday. 

USA openers Steven Taylor and Monank Patel made a decent start as they added 44 off 6.4 overs for the first wicket. 

Left-handed Taylor played some glorious shots, including maximums off Bangladesh's premier bowlers Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain (two for 21) struck twice right after the powerplay to send back Taylor, who was looking good on 31 and the big-hitting Andries Gous. 

Aaron Jones (35 off 34) and Patel (42 off 38) spent some time in the middle but could not quite accelerate as much as they wanted.

USA scored only 59 runs in the middle overs (7-15) despite losing only two wickets and this was the reason why they could not manage a bigger score.

The hosts could only score 43 off the final five overs.

The left-arm pace duo of Mustafizur and Shoriful Islam shared four wickets between them.

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / USA Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

7h | Earth
Lauti, a local canal that flows down to Khiru River, has pitch-black water with an oozing, horrid odour from the liquid waste of local factories. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers - from Khiru to Shitalakshya

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

1d | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

4h | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

14m | Videos
Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

44m | Videos
MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

2h | Videos