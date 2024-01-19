U-19 Cricket World Cup starts today

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Hosts South Africa will lock horns with the West Indies in the first match of the 2024 ICC Under-19 World Cup at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom at 2 pm (BDST) on Friday. 

At the same time, Ireland will face USA at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. 

Initially Sri Lanka were scheduled to host the tournament but it was moved to South Africa after the Lankan board was suspended by the ICC late last year.

South Africa last hosted the tournament four years ago where Bangladesh lifted their maiden title by beating India in the final.

South Africa removed David Teeger as captain in fear of protests after the 19-year-old made pro-Israel comments in a function in Johannesburg. Juan James replaced him as the team's skipper. 

James said their never-say-die attitude would be their biggest strength. 

"The fact that we never give up in tough situations. There have been countless times where we have been in difficult situations but we showed resilience and pushed through," he said.

The West Indies, on the other hand, were the champions of the 2016 tournament that took place in Bangladesh. 

"Togetherness, flair and intensity. The West Indies teams over the years have had flair and it is no different with this unit. Togetherness and intensity have been shown every time we go out," said their captain Stephan Pascal.

 

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup

