Two Windies women cricketers collapse in a span of 10 minutes, declared 'stable' in hospital

Hindustan Times
03 July, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 06:27 pm

Cricket West Indies, later on, issued a statement saying that both the cricketers were ‘conscious and stable.’

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

In what immediately brought back memories of Denmark footballer Christian Eriksen's Euro Cup collapse, Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation – two West Indies women cricketers – suddenly fainted almost 10 minutes apart from each other while fielding in the 2nd T20I against Pakistan at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. Both the incidents took place during Pakistan's chase.

Henry was the first to collapse during the fourth over of the Pakistan innings as the rest of the West Indies cricketers ran to attend to her. The Pakistan batters too looked concerned. After the initial check-up from the physio, a stretcher was called inside the ground and Henry was taken to a hospital.

Soon after play resumed, it was Nation, who fainted. She too was taken to hospital.

Cricket West Indies, later on, issued a statement saying that both the cricketers were 'conscious and stable.'

"Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation were taken to hospital for medical attention," CWI said in a statement as reported by ESPNCricinfo. "Both Henry and Nation are conscious and stable at the hospital and are being assessed."

The match, which was also interrupted by rain, resumed after West Indies brought on two substitutes. They eventually won 7 runs on the DLS method.

"It isn't very easy in those conditions and situations. I'm just happy that the team was able to go over the line for those two ladies who weren't with us, and we're just waiting on all the information that we can get," Courtney Walsh, the West Indies head coach, said. "They have our full support and we'll be riding with them as well."

Pakistan captain Javeria Khan wished a speedy recovery to both Henry and Nation and also lauded the West Indies team for continuing the match in this situation.

"The thoughts and prayers of the whole Pakistan team are with Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation. We wish them a quick recovery and are hopeful that we will play against them in our next match on Sunday.

"Such incidents are tragic and can shake whole dressing rooms. Hats off to the West Indies that they turned up and completed the match despite the grave incident," she said.

 

