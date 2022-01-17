Ireland record historic ODI series win over West Indies

17 January, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 01:16 pm

Photo: Ireland Cricket
Photo: Ireland Cricket

Ireland achieved a historic series win over the West Indies after winning their deciding one-day international by two wickets at Sabina Park on Sunday.

The 2-1 come-from-behind series victory from the third ODI gave Ireland a first ODI series win away from home against a full member. This also was only its second series win against a full member, after Zimbabwe at home in 2019.

After bowling out the West Indies for 212 inside 45 overs, Ireland reached a winning 214-8 in the 45th.

It was a remarkable end to a Covid-19-disrupted two-nation tour which began with Ireland's own historic loss to the hosting United States in a Twenty20.

An over-eager William Porterfield was lost to the first ball of Ireland's chase on Sunday but the batting was mainly patient and practical. The poised top order did its job.

Stand-in captain Paul Stirling, dropped before he scored by Jason Holder in the slips, made 44 off 38 balls with five boundaries and a six. Stirling was out at 73-2.

No. 3 batter Andy McBrine, after taking four wickets, scored 59 off 100 balls before he edged behind. He was out at 152-3 and eventually given a second straight man of the match award. That also earned him man of the series. His offspin earned 10 of the West Indies' 30 wickets in the series.

No. 4 Harry Tector notched a third half-century in three matches with his 52 off 76 balls. Tector lifted Ireland to the brink of victory when he was out at 197-6 in the 42nd over.

Two wickets in three balls by Akeal Hosein added some late drama, but tailender Craig Young completed Ireland's triumph with a boundary for the match and series with 5.1 overs to spare.

The West Indies won the first ODI by defending 269 runs, lost the second on Thursday after making 229, and gave itself little chance after putting up only 212, all at Sabina Park.

Opener Shai Hope gave West Indies an ideal platform. His eighth boundary brought up the team's 50 in the eighth over and his ninth boundary in the 10th over raised his own half-century, the fastest of his career off 37 balls.

When he was out for 53 after top-edging a hook off Young to fine leg, West Indies collapsed from 72 without loss to 119-7, going 47-7 in the space of 17 overs.

McBrine contributed when he took out Nicholas Pooran (2) and Shamarh Brooks (1) lbw, and got an edge off captain Kieron Pollard (3).

The West Indies, which didn't look like reaching 150, got past 200 thanks to Holder -- dropped on 30 -- getting 44 before being run out, Hosein scoring 23 before being a spectacular caught-and-bowled by McBrine, and Odean Smith making an unbeaten 20.

Cricket

Ireland Cricket Team / Windies Cricket Team

