Windies post a decent 157 for 7 in Gayle, Bravo's swansong

T20 World Cup

TBS Report
06 November, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 05:53 pm

They were off to a flier and Gayle in his last T20 WC appearance for Windies did show some signs of smashing Australia into smithereens but he could only get a cameo.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

West Indies posted a decent total of 157 for 7 after being invited to bat first on Saturday afternoon.

They were off to a flier and Gayle in his last T20 WC appearance for Windies did show some signs of smashing Australia into smithereens but he could only get a cameo. Then Windies lost way a bit before Hetmyer and Pollard calmed the innings down. 

The team lost three wickets inside the powerplay overs and managed to put 50/3 in the first six overs.

Chris Gayle was the first man to depart on 15(9). Nicholas Pooran and Roston Chase failed to last long getting out on 4 and 0 respectively.

Dwayne Bravo, who announced his retirement after the earlier match against Sri Lanka, managed to score only 10 off 12 balls.

The match is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Australia have so far won three of their four matches and a win against Kieron Pollard's West Indies will certainly boost their chances of a final-four berth.

West Indies, who were the defending champions coming into the tournament, are already out of the competition and will play for pride.

Eoin Morgan's England currently sit at the top of the Group 1 points table and have already sealed their spot in the semi-final. They will take on third-placed South Africa in the second clash of the day. 

Sports / Cricket

Windies Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2021

