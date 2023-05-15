'Till now, I think I've done a decent job': Tamim on his captaincy

Tamim Iqbal said he is not bothered about the recent captaincy talks and mentioned it will not be the end of the world for him even if he is relieved from the duty. After a nail-biting win against Ireland on Sunday, Tamim also mentioned he's been very happy with the way Bangladesh have played in the series in Chelmsford.

"Captaincy is something that I don't think too much about. I never thought about becoming the captain of the Bangladesh team even when I was made the captain. It's not like it'll be the end of the world for me if I'm not the captain anymore. I like to enjoy my games. The board has given me responsibility, and I'm trying to do my best," Tamim said at the post-match press conference after the third ODI.

"Till now, I think I've done a decent job. You will see me making mistakes and doing good things as well in the future. That's how the captaincy journey is. You cannot say there is any captain who has done everything right. I'm sure the best of the bests have done something wrong, and it's the same with me," he added.

"I like to take advice as a captain. But at the end of the day, I have to decide what I need to do. I always tell my teammates that they are open to giving advice. And if I don't listen to it, doesn't mean I'm disrespecting them. I'm very open regarding captaincy."

Tamim was visibly satisfied with the wins in Chelmsford, especially with how Bangladesh fought back in the third ODI.

"Today's game was a very special game for me. We have always seen these situations from the other side where we were in a winning position and somehow lost the game. Very rarely we win in these situations. The confidence the bowling team will get from this victory is incredible. Really happy for all the bowlers as they did the job perfectly. Wasn't easy defending 274 on this ground," Tamim said.

"Overall, I am very happy with this series. We haven't succeeded in many 300-plus chases. We did that once in this series and also haven't defended a game like this before today. If the ratio is to be measured, there are a lot of positives," he added.

Tamim also mentioned that he might've played his last international game in England since Bangladesh don't have any bilateral series in England till 2027, according to the ICC Future Tour Programme (FTP).

"I'm not too sure whether I will play in England again, international matches, especially. We don't tour England much. And we don't have schedule for at least the next three-four years. So probably, I played my last game in England today."