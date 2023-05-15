'Till now, I think I've done a decent job': Tamim on his captaincy

Sports

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 12:57 pm

Related News

'Till now, I think I've done a decent job': Tamim on his captaincy

"Captaincy is something that I don't think too much about. I never thought about becoming the captain of the Bangladesh team even when I was made the captain. It's not like it'll be the end of the world for me if I'm not the captain anymore. I like to enjoy my games. The board has given me responsibility, and I'm trying to do my best," Tamim said at the post-match press conference after the third ODI.

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 12:57 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Tamim Iqbal said he is not bothered about the recent captaincy talks and mentioned it will not be the end of the world for him even if he is relieved from the duty. After a nail-biting win against Ireland on Sunday, Tamim also mentioned he's been very happy with the way Bangladesh have played in the series in Chelmsford. 

"Captaincy is something that I don't think too much about. I never thought about becoming the captain of the Bangladesh team even when I was made the captain. It's not like it'll be the end of the world for me if I'm not the captain anymore. I like to enjoy my games. The board has given me responsibility, and I'm trying to do my best," Tamim said at the post-match press conference after the third ODI.

"Till now, I think I've done a decent job. You will see me making mistakes and doing good things as well in the future. That's how the captaincy journey is. You cannot say there is any captain who has done everything right. I'm sure the best of the bests have done something wrong, and it's the same with me," he added.

"I like to take advice as a captain. But at the end of the day, I have to decide what I need to do. I always tell my teammates that they are open to giving advice. And if I don't listen to it, doesn't mean I'm disrespecting them. I'm very open regarding captaincy."

Tamim was visibly satisfied with the wins in Chelmsford, especially with how Bangladesh fought back in the third ODI.

"Today's game was a very special game for me. We have always seen these situations from the other side where we were in a winning position and somehow lost the game. Very rarely we win in these situations. The confidence the bowling team will get from this victory is incredible. Really happy for all the bowlers as they did the job perfectly. Wasn't easy defending 274 on this ground," Tamim said.

"Overall, I am very happy with this series. We haven't succeeded in many 300-plus chases. We did that once in this series and also haven't defended a game like this before today. If the ratio is to be measured, there are a lot of positives," he added.

Tamim also mentioned that he might've played his last international game in England since Bangladesh don't have any bilateral series in England till 2027, according to the ICC Future Tour Programme (FTP).

"I'm not too sure whether I will play in England again, international matches, especially. We don't tour England much. And we don't have schedule for at least the next three-four years. So probably, I played my last game in England today."

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

3h | TBS SPORTS
A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

20h | TBS Today
Polls on future with or without Erdogan

Polls on future with or without Erdogan

19h | TBS World
Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone