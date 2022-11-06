'Thank you South Africa. You guys are very big 'chokers': Akhtar's cheap shot after Pakistan qualify for WC semifinals

Sports

Hindustan Times
06 November, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 04:36 pm

Related News

'Thank you South Africa. You guys are very big 'chokers': Akhtar's cheap shot after Pakistan qualify for WC semifinals

"I have just woken up. Thank You, South Africa!, You guys are very big 'chokers'. I am calling you chokers because you have given Pakistan another chance, I thank you for that. India is already through, now all Pakistan needs to do is to go out there and win this game(against Bangladesh). I don't think Pakistan deserved a chance after losing to Zimbabwe but Pakistan has now got a lifeline, a lottery because of which Pakistan can now qualify. Do or Die situation for Bangladesh and Pakistan," said Akhtar in a video on Twitter.

Hindustan Times
06 November, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 04:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a dramatic turn of events, South Africa lost to Netherlands by 13 runs in their last Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. With the loss, Proteas opened doors for Pakistan's qualification into the semi-final. As things turned out, Pakistan made the most of the opportunity and cruised into the semi-finals after defeating Bangladesh by 5 wickets.

Cricket experts and fans had already signed off Pakistan and before Sunday, it indeed looked almost impossible for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals. But the stars aligned exactly in the way Babar Azam and Co. would have wanted. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was equally surprised by the turn of events. He was bewildered by South Africa's ouster from the tournament. "Wow. How did that happen?," the 47 year-old posted on Twitter.

Akhtar further bluntly called South Africa 'chokers' and thanked them for giving Pakistan a chance to reach the semi-final.

"I have just woken up. Thank You, South Africa!, You guys are very big 'chokers'. I am calling you chokers because you have given Pakistan another chance, I thank you for that. India is already through, now all Pakistan needs to do is to go out there and win this game(against Bangladesh). I don't think Pakistan deserved a chance after losing to Zimbabwe but Pakistan has now got a lifeline, a lottery because of which Pakistan can now qualify. Do or Die situation for Bangladesh and Pakistan," said Akhtar in a video on Twitter.

"I think Bangladeshis are great people, great nation but we need this World Cup, We need to see India once all over again," he concluded.

Meanwhile Team India have also qualified for the semi-final. But they are aiming to win against Zimbabwe in their last match of Super 12 stage and thus top Group 2. In such scenario, Men in Blue will then face England in the semi-final at Adelaide Oval on November 10, Thursday while Pakistan will face New Zealand in the other semi-final if India tops its group.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Shoaib Akhtar / T20 World Cup 2022 / South Africa Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When looking for the best gym apparel, the most important aspects of your outfit are the materials, fit, and compression. Photos: Courtesy

Workout in style

9h | Mode
After a lethal pandemic recently retracted its claws of death, we again face an outbreak, a familiar foe. This photo was recently taken at Dhaka Shishu Hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar

22 years with dengue and a flawed healthcare management system

10h | Panorama
Increasing frequency, intensity and duration of floods are affecting livelihoods and infrastructure in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

COP27 must deliver on climate finance for Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

1h | Videos
Mass lay off at Twitter!

Mass lay off at Twitter!

19h | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

19h | Videos
Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

3
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together