Teenager Yamal fires Barcelona past Real Mallorca

Sports

AFP
09 March, 2024, 07:40 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 07:42 am

Related News

Teenager Yamal fires Barcelona past Real Mallorca

Ravaged by injuries Xavi's reshuffled Barca side had struggled to deal with a physical Mallorca side before Yamal's moment of magic delivered all three points to the resurgent home side.

AFP
09 March, 2024, 07:40 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 07:42 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

A sublime Lamine Yamal goal lifted Barcelona to a 1-0 win over a battling Real Mallorca as the La Liga champions climbed into second place in Spain on Friday.

Ravaged by injuries Xavi's reshuffled Barca side had struggled to deal with a physical Mallorca side before Yamal's moment of magic delivered all three points to the resurgent home side.

Barcelona now have 61 points with ten games left, five adrift of leaders Real Madrid who play Celta Vigo Sunday with Girona on 59 before Saturday's home game with Osasuna.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It was also a timely win ahead of the Champions League last 16 clash with Napoli on Tuesday with the tie level at 1-1 from the first leg.

The 16-year-old Yamal took the ball on the edge of the area on 73 minutes, ran one way and turned 180 degrees before unleashing an unstoppable strike.

On a pristine pitch at their temporary Montjuic stadium Barcelona had been largely toothless with four changes from the side that drew 0-0 at Athletic Bilbao last week.

Ilkay Gundogan missed a penalty on 24 minutes after a foul on Raphinha when Predrag Rajkovic saved well while Joao Felix almost broke the deadlock but fired wide.

Barca 'keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen also stood up well to a Manu Morlanes header on 38 minutes.

Sat in the stands due to suspension Xavi was forced to make four changes from his side's 0-0 draw with Bilbao with Frenkie De Jong and Pedri injured, Robert Lewandowski starting on the bench and Ronald Araujo suspended. Yamal was one of the men brought in.

Many had written off Barca's hopes of retaining their Liga title with Xavi announcing he would leave his post at the end of the season after a run of bad results in January.

Real Madrid face former coach Rafa Benitez and his struggling Celta Vigo side on Sunday as they bid to get back on track after last weekend's draw at Valencia.

Football

Lamine Yamal / FC Barcelona / LaLiga / La Liga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Top 5 jobs in post-LDC Bangladesh

13h | Pursuit
Illustration: Collected

Sultana's Dream: Has it come true?

14h | Features
Illustrated: Collected

Women in lead: Miles to go, yet achievable. But how?

14h | Features
Illustration: Collected

International Women's Day: Celebrating women's achievements and pushing for equality

16h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The cheese produced by the women of Thakurgaon is on the way to export

The cheese produced by the women of Thakurgaon is on the way to export

16h | Videos
There is no Bangladeshi school in Kuwait

There is no Bangladeshi school in Kuwait

1d | Videos
Farmers and traders are storing potatoes, there is no space in the freezer

Farmers and traders are storing potatoes, there is no space in the freezer

45m | Videos
Why self-confidence is key to women's development

Why self-confidence is key to women's development

14h | Videos