Tanvir spins Comilla to massive win over Chattogram on Sylhet turner

TBS Report
02 February, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 10:09 pm

Photo: Comilla Victorians
Photo: Comilla Victorians

Comilla Victorians knocked over in-form Chattogram Challengers courtesy of a four-wicket haul from left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 in Sylhet. 

It was Comilla's third victory in five matches. The seven-wicket victory with 64 balls to spare helped Comilla boost their net run rate.

Tanvir (4/13) ran through the Chattogram batting order on a turning Sylhet wicket to bundle them out for a paltry 72, this season's lowest total. Tanvir's spell was the second-best this season.

Off-spinner Aliss Al Islam picked up two wickets as well. Apart from Tom Bruce (27 off 20), none looked at home in the first innings. 

Comilla raced to the target quickly thanks to Towhid Hridoy's aggressive innings of 31 off 13.

 

Comilla Victorians / chattogram challengers / BPL 2024

