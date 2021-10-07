Tamim forced to return home early from EPL with finger injury

The Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) chief physician earlier stated that Tamim Iqbal would participate in the Everest Premier League (EPL) as part of his rehabilitation from a knee injury. But unfortunately for Bangladesh's ODI captain, he has once again picked up an injury while playing there. Tamim himself confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS).

The injury forced the southpaw to return to Bangladesh without finishing the tournament. While batting against Kathmandu Kings in the eliminator, Tamim got hit on his left hand and scans later showed a finger fracture. The left-hander got out scoring nine runs off nine balls.

"I got injured while batting yesterday. There is pain and the finger has gone swollen. Scans suggested a fracture. It will take four weeks to return to action," said Tamim.

Tamim Iqbal has played five matches in the Everest Premier League. In four innings, the veteran opener has collected 75 runs with a highest score of 40.