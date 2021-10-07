Tamim forced to return home early from EPL with finger injury

Sports

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 01:22 pm

Related News

Tamim forced to return home early from EPL with finger injury

"I got injured while batting yesterday. There is pain and the finger has gone swollen. Scans suggested a fracture. It will take four weeks to return to action," said Tamim.

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 01:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) chief physician earlier stated that Tamim Iqbal would participate in the Everest Premier League (EPL) as part of his rehabilitation from a knee injury. But unfortunately for Bangladesh's ODI captain, he has once again picked up an injury while playing there. Tamim himself confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS).

The injury forced the southpaw to return to Bangladesh without finishing the tournament. While batting against Kathmandu Kings in the eliminator, Tamim got hit on his left hand and scans later showed a finger fracture. The left-hander got out scoring nine runs off nine balls. 

"I got injured while batting yesterday. There is pain and the finger has gone swollen. Scans suggested a fracture. It will take four weeks to return to action," said Tamim.

Tamim Iqbal has played five matches in the Everest Premier League. In four innings, the veteran opener has collected 75 runs with a highest score of 40.

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

7h | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

7h | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

1d | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

6
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 