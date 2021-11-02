Tigers officially knocked out of T20 WC

Tigers become the first team to be officially knocked out of the T20 World Cup and they take Sri Lanka with them as well. The biggest disappointment for the Bangladeshi fans would be the lack of intent with the bat today. South Africa probably wouldn't have hoped for such a one-sided win.

Temba Bavuma played a captain's knocks as South Africa knocked off the 85-run target 13.3 overs to beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets.

It was strange to see South Africa not look to finish this earlier. Quinny tried to get some form back by spending time in the middle but was out to off-spin for the umpteenth time. RVD never looked comfortable until the very end.

Taskin was on fire with some help from the pitch. He got the ball to cut back in sharply and he did get Hendricks and Markram. It was Bavuma who played positive cricket to get the runs flowing.

6:42 pm

Just like Bangladesh, even South Africa lost three wickets inside the powerplay.

But captain Bavuma has eased the pressure by keeping the scoreboard ticking. Just 30 needed now

South Africa are 55 for 3 after 10 overs in their chase of 85 runs.

Taskin Ahmed bowled brilliantly to pick up 2 wickets from his 4 overs.

6:23 pm

Brilliant fast bowling this from Taskin Ahmed. Pacy good length delivery that holds its line outside off, Markram stays back and pokes at this only to nick it off to first slip. South Africa have lost three wickets inside the powerplay.

6:17 pm

Quinton De Kock decided to take the attack to Bangladesh off-spinner Mahedi Hassan but Mahedi has the last laugh.

Knocked him over! 94kph, non-turner, de Kock moves leg-side to push/drive through the off-side and the ball skids on. Past the inside edge and hits the leg-stump. After conceding back-to-back boundaries, Mahedi Hasan has his man.

5:58 pm

Taskin picked up the wicket of Reeza Hendricks in the very first over.

Bangladesh with a glimmer of hope. South Africa 6/1, chasing 85 to win.

5:47 pm

A sorry looking scorecard for Bangladesh. Three batters got into double figures and they were simply blown away due to express pace.

Rabada started the rot, taking out Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim, all within the batting powerplay. They simply didn't recover from the early damage - Nortje bounced out their captain and Afif slogged his way into a dismissal.

Mahedi Hasan shows some spunk, but was let down by the rest of the batters. He eventually fell in the final over and South Africa will look to complete this chase without any problems.

Three wickets each for Rabada and Nortje, two for Shamsi

5:21 pm

Mahedi and Shamim trying to save Bangladesh from their lowest T20I score at the moment.

The Tigers are 62 for 6 after 15 overs.

Rabada ended his spell on 20 for 3 from 4 overs.

4:49 pm

Tigers lose their 5th wicket as Afif becomes the third batter to be dismissed for a duck. Dwaine Pretorius got his wicket

There seems to be no way out for them.

Earlier, skipper Mahmudullah was dismissed for 3 from 9 balls.

Bangladesh are 36 for 5 after 9 overs.

4:37 pm

Bangladesh are struggling badly against the Proteas. They are 3 down for 31 after 7 overs.

Litton is unbeaten for 17 off 22 balls. Skipper Mahmudullah is on 3 off 7.

4:28 pm

Mushfiq is the second batter to be dismissed for a duck.

Rabada running riot as he picks up his third wicket. Two balls too late for the hat-trick but Rabada's gully placement works.

Bangladesh 24 for 3 after 5.4 overs.

4:21 pm

Soumya is gone for a duck first ball.

That was right up there and Soumya Sarkar was late in bringing his bat down. The ball moved a little in the air as well to make it tougher for the batter.

Two-in-two for Rabada, South Africa on top.

Bangladesh 22 for 2 after 4 overs.

4:17 pm

Naim is gone for 9.

Rabada gets his wicket.

Bangladesh 22/1 after 3.4 overs.

4:12 pm

Bangladesh openers have started their innings cautiously. They have bagged 17 runs without losing any wicket from the first 3 overs.

Liton and Naim are unbeaten on 10 and 7 respectively.

3:37 pm

Bangladesh will bat first against South Africa after losing the toss.

"This wicket looks a bit different to the others we've played on," Temba Bavuma says. "Looks like it will assist the quicks up front."

Two changes for Bangladesh. Shamim Hossain comes in for the injured Shakib, and Nasum Ahmed comes in for Mustafizur Rahman.

"We would have bowled first," says Mahmudullah.

"Mustafizur is missing. He is resting. Shakib has been our go-to guy. It is a huge loss. It presents other guys with a wonderful opportunity. In the three games we have played, we were close to winning in two of those games. We would like to play some good cricket."

South Africa are unchanged.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

