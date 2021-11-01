Buttler hundred lifts England to 163

What a dramatic turnaround! The Sri Lankan bowlers dominated in the first half of the innings, but they would have not anticipated what was in store for them in the second half.

England scored 116 runs from the last 10 overs.

Buttler took his time to get used to the wicket, and once he was set - he looked simply unstoppable.

With six boundaries and six biggies in his rollicking knock, he took England to a competitive total of 160-odd. He remained not out on 101.

The partnership between him and Morgan was the turning point of the innings.

Hasaranga got three wickets, while Theekshana bowled an economical spell, however, it were the pacers who proved to be expensive once again. Kumara's over where he conceded three sixes was when the momentum actually tilted in England's favour.

There's a bit of dew settling in, so Sri Lanka would be looking forward to chasing it down.