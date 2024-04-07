Ton-up Buttler guides Rajasthan to victory after Bengaluru's Kohli records slowest IPL hundred

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Jos Buttler returned to form in style with a brilliant century as Rajasthan Royals outclassed Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday with a 6-wicket win. 

Buttler trumped Kohli's century from the first innings as the Royals chased down the 184-run target without much difficulty. Things will only get difficult for RCB from here in the tournament.

Kohli scored a century as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a challenging 183/3 on the scoreboard after 20 overs. 

Kohli became the first centurion of the season and remained unbeaten at 113 on a tricky batting surface. It was a one-man show from Kohli in the batting department. Apart from him, only Faf du Plessis made a substantial contribution of 44.

Jos Buttler / Virat Kohli / Rajasthan Royals / Royal Challengers Bangalore / IPL 2024

