Ton-up Buttler guides Rajasthan to victory after Bengaluru's Kohli records slowest IPL hundred

Jos Buttler returned to form in style with a brilliant century as Rajasthan Royals outclassed Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday with a 6-wicket win.

Buttler trumped Kohli's century from the first innings as the Royals chased down the 184-run target without much difficulty. Things will only get difficult for RCB from here in the tournament.

Kohli scored a century as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a challenging 183/3 on the scoreboard after 20 overs.

Kohli became the first centurion of the season and remained unbeaten at 113 on a tricky batting surface. It was a one-man show from Kohli in the batting department. Apart from him, only Faf du Plessis made a substantial contribution of 44.