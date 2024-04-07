Buttler on Hetmyer: 'His celebration was better than the shot'

Jos Buttler credited Shimron Hetmyer's advice for his match-winning six against RCB.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Jos Buttler finally broke his IPL jinx with a match-winning unbeaten century against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, in Jaipur. Since winning the Orange Cap in 2022, Buttler has been in poor form in the Indian Premier League and it looked like it was stretching into this season too.

But Buttler silenced his critics in style, smacking 100* off 58 balls, packed with nine fours and four sixes, as RR reached 189/4 in 19.1 overs, in their run chase of 184.

The match boiled down to the final over with RR needing one run to win and Buttler needed six to get to his century. In stepped Cameron Green for RCB and he sent a short of length delivery, on the stumps. Buttler pulled it over deep midwicket boundary for a match-winning six.

At the beginning of the over, Buttler had a chat with Shimton Hetmyer, with a smile on his face. As soon as the ball went for a six, Hetmyer's celebration caught everyone's attention as he continuously jumped up and down.

Speaking after the match, the England star revealed that the West Indies international told him to smack the ball over the deep midwicket boundary for a six. "I think Hetty's celebration was better than the shot. He actually told me, go across your stumps and hit it over there. You have got to hit a six," he said.

Speaking in regard to his poor form prior to this game, he said, "I am feeling good. Sometimes in cricket, you can get around your head too much."

He also thanked RR fans for their continuous support. "Played for Rajasthan for a long time, lots of support and it is great that everyone is wishing you to do well and really happy to contribute to the team and keep the good start we have had to this season," he said.

The first innings initially saw Virat Kohli smack an unbeaten knock of 113 runs off 72 deliveries, including 12 fours and four sixes as RCB posted 183/3 in 20 overs. For RR's bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets. Kohli's knock saw him consolidate his spot on top of the Orange Cap race. Meanwhile, Chahal's two wickets saw him climb to pole position in the Purple Cap race.

