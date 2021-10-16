Bangladesh to get direct pass to T20 WC 2022 if they qualify for Super 12 this year

On the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 starting in Oman and the UAE tomorrow (Sunday 17 October), cricket fans have double the reason to celebrate, with Australia's turn to host the pinnacle global event for T20 cricket coming in just 12 months' time.

Bangladesh are playing the qualifier round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Oman and the UAE. If they are able to qualify for the main round of the mega event this year, fortunately, they will have a direct pass in next year's main stage.

Not only the Tigers but also the other three teams that qualify for the main round this year will have the direct pass in next year's main stage.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee CEO Michelle Enright, said:

"Hosting what will be the biggest sporting event in Australia next year has the ability to lift the nation's spirits and the timing of the event could not be better for fans across the whole country to experience the joy of live sport again."

"We saw both at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015 and in the Women's T20 World Cup in 2020, the power of major events to unite people and communities through sport and we can't wait to bring people of all ages and backgrounds together for a celebration of cricket and culture in exactly one year from now."

This will boost the motive of Bangladesh and the other teams participating in the qualifier round as they get double the advantage they would previously be getting.

Australia was originally scheduled to host the event in 2020, before it was postponed due to Covid-19 and re-scheduled for 16 October – 13 November 2022.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will feature 16 international teams playing 45 matches around Australia.