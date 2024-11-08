Salahuddin wants to show other local coaches the path to making the Bangladesh cricket team

Salahuddin, who will join the national team for their tour of the West Indies in November, previously worked as the Tigers' assistant coach and fielding coach from 2006 to 2010.

Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

With his recent appointment as Bangladesh's senior assistant coach, Mohammad Salahuddin hopes to leave a legacy that will redefine the role of local coaches in national cricket.

Salahuddin, who will join the national team for their tour of the West Indies in November, previously worked as the Tigers' assistant coach and fielding coach from 2006 to 2010.

"The main reason for my new involvement is that for a long time, I've been hearing that 'the board will give local coaches a platform,'" Salahuddin said via a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) video posted today, expressing his long-held hope to see homegrown talent in leadership roles on the international stage.

Following Salahuddin's appointment, BCB president Faruque Ahmed affirmed, "It is time to integrate more capable Bangladeshi coaches into the system." For Salahuddin, however, this position represents much more than a coaching role -- it is a chance to foster confidence within Bangladesh's coaching community and to demonstrate their potential to excel at the highest levels.

"If I can show them the way, even if it's for a limited period, that our local coaches can also do well at this level, it will increase the board's trust in future coaches, as well as the public's faith in them," added the former Singapore coach, who is one of the most successful local coaches, having won multiple Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League titles. .

"Additionally, it will boost the coaches' own confidence, showing that we too can perform well on the international stage.

"A significant responsibility has fallen on me to pave the way for our coaches. I am embracing this as a challenge," he said.

Mohammad Salahuddin / Bangladesh Cricket Team

