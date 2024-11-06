Soumya back as Bangladesh lose toss and bowl first against Afghanistan in 1st ODI

Bangladesh lost the toss and were put in to field first in the 1st ODI against Afghanistan at Sharjah on Wednesday.

This match also happens to be the 300th international cricket match in this iconic venue in the Middle-East.

Soumya Sarkar returned to the starting XI as Bangladesh named an experienced team despite missing out Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das in the three-match series.

Soumya wasn't part of the Tests that Bangladesh played against South Africa, India and Pakistan previously and he also missed the T20I series against India.

For Afghanistan, who are the hosts here, Sediqullah Atal makes his debut after a strong performance in the Emerging Asia Cup tournament where he was among the runs and Afghanistan A won.

Pitch Report: The pitch looks quite well-baked, says Ramiz Raza and there could be a chance of dew later on. Looks like an old-school Sharjah surface with a nice sheen to it and teams would want to bat first, he says, which is exactly what Afghanistan have done.

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashamtullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi