Soumya back as Bangladesh lose toss and bowl first against Afghanistan in 1st ODI

Sports

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 04:08 pm

Related News

Soumya back as Bangladesh lose toss and bowl first against Afghanistan in 1st ODI

Soumya Sarkar returned to the starting XI as Bangladesh named an experienced team despite missing out Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das in the three-match series.

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 04:08 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh lost the toss and were put in to field first in the 1st ODI against Afghanistan at Sharjah on Wednesday. 

This match also happens to be the 300th international cricket match in this iconic venue in the Middle-East. 

Soumya Sarkar returned to the starting XI as Bangladesh named an experienced team despite missing out Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das in the three-match series.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Soumya wasn't part of the Tests that Bangladesh played against South Africa, India and Pakistan previously and he also missed the T20I series against India.

For Afghanistan, who are the hosts here, Sediqullah Atal makes his debut after a strong performance in the Emerging Asia Cup tournament where he was among the runs and Afghanistan A won.

 

Pitch Report: The pitch looks quite well-baked, says Ramiz Raza and there could be a chance of dew later on. Looks like an old-school Sharjah surface with a nice sheen to it and teams would want to bat first, he says, which is exactly what Afghanistan have done.

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashamtullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi

 

 

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team / ODI Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

3d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

57m | Videos
Amir Hossain Amu arrested from Dhanmondi

Amir Hossain Amu arrested from Dhanmondi

1h | Videos
Donald Trump declares victory

Donald Trump declares victory

1h | Videos
Stocks rise as investors await US presidential result

Stocks rise as investors await US presidential result

2h | Videos