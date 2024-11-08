'Just because we lost one match doesn't mean everything is lost': Miraz on loss against Afghanistan

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan remarked on Friday that a single setback does not mean 'all is lost'.

Bangladesh were crushed by Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series following a batting meltdown.

Although Afghanistan would now fancy its prospects of winning the series, Mehidy begs to differ.

"Look, we've beaten Afghanistan many times before. We even won against them in the first ODI match in the World Cup. Then we won the T20 series at home and we've won a series on home soil before. Just because we lost one match doesn't mean everything is lost," Mehidy told reporters in UAE on Friday.

"In international cricket, every team is of high quality. You can never underestimate any team. So we're trying to move past the poor performance in this one match. Perhaps the pitch didn't behave the way we expected. As batters, especially the set batters like Shanto and I, we needed to take responsibility. I've always said that," he said.

"We still have a chance. We lost one match, but there are still two left. Rather than thinking of both matches, the next one is crucial for us. We are a bit on the back foot, playing an ODI here after many years. After 7-8 months without ODIs, there was a sense of adjustment among everyone. We are preparing accordingly, figuring out how to gain momentum on this ground."

In the series opener, Bangladesh sat comfortably with 118 runs to go and eight wickets in hand halfway through their innings against Afghanistan, appearing to be on their way to triumph, but they lost eight wickets for 23 runs in just four overs.

"Look, when (Najmul Hossain) Shanto and I were batting, the pitch seemed easy for us. But after 20 overs, as the ball softened and aged, it suddenly started turning a bit more. You could see that Shanto and I were struggling with our batting, even as set batters. Yes, we were both well-set at that time, so one of us should have seen it through to the end. I kept telling Shanto that since we were finding it difficult, it would be even harder for the incoming batters," he said.

"The pitch started turning slowly and then suddenly straightened out. You couldn't predict which ball would turn and which one would go straight. It happened suddenly. At that time, both Shanto and I made mistakes. We discussed this later. On this pitch, I think it was crucial for the set batters to finish the game. Of course, both Shanto and I made mistakes."

Mehidy agreed that losing Mushfiqur Rahim to injury is a significant blow, but he believes Jaker Ali will seize the opportunity to secure his position in the 50-over format.

Veteran Mushfiqur was ruled out due to a finger injury, while Jaker Ali is scheduled to return in the ODI format, with Litton Das also absent.

"Mushfiqur Bhai's injury is definitely unfortunate. We all know how valuable Mushfiqur Bhai is for the team. His style of play and the way he's served the team have been remarkable," said Mehidy. "As for team combinations, look, we don't have many options. Liton Das is sick; if he were here, maybe the team would be more balanced. But as that's not an option, best of luck to Jaker Ali. It's a good opportunity for him. If he gives his best, it'll be great for both his career and for the country," he concluded.