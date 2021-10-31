8-1 since 1990 for NZ in ICC events; India receive yet another huge defeat

T20 World Cup

TBS Report
31 October, 2021, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 11:13 pm

New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to get their first win of this World Cup and give India their second defeat in two matches.

The updated record since 1990 in ICC events now reads NZ 8-1 IND.

New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to get their first win of this World Cup and give India their second defeat in two matches.

India simply didn't show up with the bat. They were fancied, in theory, with all their players gaining experience in the conditions during the IPL, but they never played as a unit in the lead-up and it shows.

In the second half, perhaps a less abject surrender was expected, but New Zealand were simply too pragmatic to let the big names phase them, nurdling and nudging their way to a paltry target.

Guptill started off aggressively before Mitchell took over, and fell just short of his maiden T20I fifty, and eventually the captain stayed unbeaten to guide them to a comfortable win.

India, apart from Bumrah, looked hapless and clueless in their approach, and perhaps put in far too much effort without direction.

After being put in to bat, India lost Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, both their openers, inside the Powerplay. While Trent Boult got the better of Kishan (4), Southee sent Rahul packing on 18.

India then reached 41-3 after 8 overs as Ish Sodhi dismissed Rohit Sharma for a run-a-ball 14. India then lost Virat Kohli to Sodhi on 9 before Adam Milne cleaned up Rishabh Pant on 12.

India could only score 73/5 after 15 overs. Eventually, courtesy of a few late boundaries from Hardik Pandya (23) and Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out), India posted 110/7 in 20 overs.

Boult ended with a three-wicket haul.

In response, New Zealand got to 44/1 after 6 overs in their Super 12 match in Dubai. Jasprit Bumrah sent Martin Guptill packing on 20 and just when India looked like putting on the breaks, Daryl Mitchell began to attack and find the boundaries.

After 10 overs, NZ posted 83/1. Bumrah, in his final spell, outfoxed Mitchell with a slower delivery as he dismissed the Kiwi batter on 49 to deny him his maiden 50.

However, skipper Kane Williamson helped the team over the line with 8 wickets to spare

Sports / Cricket

India vs New Zealand / T20 World Cup

Comments

