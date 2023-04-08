Stokes doubtful for clash against Mumbai: Report

Ben Stokes was purchased by CSK for a whopping amount of ₹16.25 crores but has not been rolling his arms due to a knee injury, which he sustained before IPL.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will eye for back-to-back wins when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Wankhede on Saturday. However, ahead of the clash CSK have been hit with a fresh injury blow as star all-rounder Ben Stokes is doubtful for the clash.

As per a report in The Indian Express, Stokes suffered a pain in his heel post training session on Friday and has been advised minimum ten days of rest.

The report further mentioned that the CSK medical team will take a final call on Saturday afternoon, but people who are aware of the development stated that he might not risk taking part in the contest.

Stokes was purchased by CSK for a whopping amount of ₹16.25 crores but has not been rolling his arms due to a knee injury, which he sustained before IPL.

If Stokes is not fielded in the playing XI, Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius can come into the side as a like-for-like replacement.