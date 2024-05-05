CSK handed major blow as injured Pathirana returns to Sri Lanka for injury recovery

Sports

Hindustan Times
05 May, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 06:14 pm

Related News

CSK handed major blow as injured Pathirana returns to Sri Lanka for injury recovery

Matheesha Pathirana played six matches in IPL 2024 picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 7.68.

Hindustan Times
05 May, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 06:14 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings incurred a major blow on Sunday ahead of their IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings as fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana has been nursing a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery.

The right-arm pacer has been a standout performer in a rather inconsistent season for CSK, as he picked up 13 wickets in six matches in IPL 2024 at an economy of 7.68. The franchise are yet to confirm whether he will return later in the season.

The development comes amid injury concerns for Deepak Chahar, who had pulled his hamstring after bowling just two deliveries in the match against Punjab Kings at the Chepauk earlier this week. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It is yet to be known whether Chahar would return for the remainder of the season, Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of Chennai Super Kings, feels it is highly unlikely. "Deepak injury is not looking good. I will not say he is ruled out of the season but doubtful," he had told Cricbuzz on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahman left the Chennai Super Kings camp to join his national team for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe. The left-arm pacer was the leading wicket-taker for CSK this season with 14 scalps in just nine games.

"Thanks for everything Mahi bhai. It was a special feeling to share the same dressing room with a legend like you. Thanks for keeping faith in me everytime. Appreciating your valuable tips, I will remember those things. Looking forward to meeting and playing with you again soon," he posted on his social media handles as he posed with MS Dhoni with a signed CSK jersey.

Chennai are currently placed fifth in the points table after just five wins and as many losses in 10 matches in the season. The five-time champions are hoping to push their case for playoffs qualification as they face Punjab Kings in the reverse fixture at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. PBKS had defeated the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side by seven games in the Chepauk clash.

Cricket

Matheesha Pathirana / Chennai Super Kings / IPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

7h | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

7h | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

11h | Panorama
A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hitler's minister's house will be free

Hitler's minister's house will be free

2h | Videos
Detrimental effects of accountability deficiency on the economy

Detrimental effects of accountability deficiency on the economy

1h | Videos
Real Madrid crowned La Liga champions cornering Barcelona

Real Madrid crowned La Liga champions cornering Barcelona

2h | Videos
NATO’s military vehicle are on a display which were captured by Russia during war

NATO’s military vehicle are on a display which were captured by Russia during war

4h | Videos