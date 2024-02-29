Sri Lanka arrive in Bangladesh ahead of full series

The Sri Lanka cricket team arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday ahead of their full series against Bangladesh. They arrived at 12 pm in Dhaka and have already travelled to Sylhet. They will begin training for the T20I series on Friday.

The Tests are a part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

The series will commence right after the end of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024.

The full series will begin on 4 March with the first of the three-match T20I series. All the T20Is will be held at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

After the end of the T20I series on 9 March, the teams will move to Chattogram where a three-match ODI series will be held from 13 to 18 March.

The series will then move back to Sylhet for the first Test which will begin on 22 March. The second and final Test will start on 30 March at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 30 March.