Spain's 16-year-old Yamal becomes country's youngest player and scorer

Sports

Reuters
09 September, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 12:25 am

Related News

Spain's 16-year-old Yamal becomes country's youngest player and scorer

Yamal came off the bench in the 44th minute to replace injured forward Marco Asensio, to break the previous record of Barca team mate Gavi, who was 17 years and 62 days when he made his debut in 2021. Gavi had broken Angel Zubieta's record (17 years 284 days), which had stood for nearly 85 years.

Reuters
09 September, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 12:25 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal became Spain's youngest international and goalscorer aged 16 years and 57 days as he made his debut away to Georgia in their Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday.

Yamal came off the bench in the 44th minute to replace injured forward Marco Asensio, to break the previous record of Barca team mate Gavi, who was 17 years and 62 days when he made his debut in 2021. Gavi had broken Angel Zubieta's record (17 years 284 days), which had stood for nearly 85 years.

Yamal later scored Spain's seventh goal with a tidy finish from inside the box to put the 2023 UEFA Nations League champions 7-1 ahead.

Yamal, who in August became Barcelona's youngest debutant in an official match, received his first senior call-up for Spain when manager Luis de la Fuente named his squad for this week's Euro 2024 Group A matches against Georgia and Cyprus.

He has become an important part of Barca's forward line in the early stages of the season and was named man of the match in last month's 4-3 come-from-behind win at Villarreal in LaLiga.

Yamal, who has a Moroccan father, was born and raised in Spain. He is a Spain youth international and his call-up for the senior side ended the hopes of Moroccan fans that he could be persuaded to switch allegiance.

Football

Lamine Yamal / Spain Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Walter Rodney

Recent coups in Africa: Why Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’ is still a relevant read

49m | Book Review
With a deft touch, artisans transform everyday fruits and vegetables like apples, pineapples, watermelons, radishes etc into edible artpieces like peacocks, fish, ducks, and what not. Photos: Courtesy

The blossoming art of fruit carving

59m | Panorama
The MG GT is designed to be an exciting daily driver and thus comes with sporty features all around such as aggressive headlights and taillights, 17-inch rims, a sporty interior and a peppy engine with tiptronic gears. Photo: Akif Hamid

MG GT: A lot of car for the price

18h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

Elected criminals

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

1d | TBS Today
Bangladesh need to win to keep their Asia Cup final hopes alive

Bangladesh need to win to keep their Asia Cup final hopes alive

12h | TBS SPORTS
Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

16h | TBS SPORTS
India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

1d | TBS World