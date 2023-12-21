South Africa level ODI series against Bangladesh despite Fargana century

South Africa's top three registered half-centuries to set up their eight-wicket victory in the second ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom.

With the win, the hosts levelled the series 1-1.

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt led from the front, recording a century stand with Tazmin Brits. Wolvaardt scored 54 at a good pace while her opening partner went about her business in a sedate way, scoring an 84-ball-50.

Brits and Wolvaardt fell in consecutive deliveries but Anneke Boshch (65*) and Sune Luus (47*) made another hundred-run stand to ensure the series-levelling win.

Earlier, Fargana Hoque's second ODI hundred propelled Bangladesh to 222-4 after 50 overs.

Fahima Khatun played a good hand with almost a run-a-ball 46*. She added 92 off 108 with Fargana for the fourth wicket to take Bangladesh past 200.

Fargana, who got to her fifty in 90 balls, notched up the 165-ball hundred in the penultimate over. She was run out for a well-constructed 102 off 167 in the final over.

Marizanne Kapp was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa with two wickets for 21 runs.