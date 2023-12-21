South Africa level ODI series against Bangladesh despite Fargana century

Sports

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 12:55 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 01:00 am

Related News

South Africa level ODI series against Bangladesh despite Fargana century

Brits and Wolvaardt fell in consecutive deliveries but Anneke Boshch (65*) and Sune Luus (47*) made another hundred-run stand to ensure the series-levelling win.

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 12:55 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 01:00 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

South Africa's top three registered half-centuries to set up their eight-wicket victory in the second ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom. 

With the win, the hosts levelled the series 1-1. 

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt led from the front, recording a century stand with Tazmin Brits. Wolvaardt scored 54 at a good pace while her opening partner went about her business in a sedate way, scoring an 84-ball-50.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Brits and Wolvaardt fell in consecutive deliveries but Anneke Boshch (65*) and Sune Luus (47*) made another hundred-run stand to ensure the series-levelling win.

Earlier, Fargana Hoque's second ODI hundred propelled Bangladesh to 222-4 after 50 overs.

Fahima Khatun played a good hand with almost a run-a-ball 46*. She added 92 off 108 with Fargana for the fourth wicket to take Bangladesh past 200.

Fargana, who got to her fifty in 90 balls, notched up the 165-ball hundred in the penultimate over. She was run out for a well-constructed 102 off 167 in the final over.

Marizanne Kapp was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa with two wickets for 21 runs.

Cricket

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / South Africa Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

SI Milton Kumar Deb Das hands over a recovered phone to its owner. Photo: Courtesy

'Mobile KD' Milton: Meet the policeman who recovered over 6,000 lost phones

7h | Features
In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Goodbye to picking concentrations for SSC. Are the students and teachers ready?

12h | Pursuit
Protests over the destruction in Gaza have provoked a fight over terminology. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

It's dumb to make 'decolonisation' a dirty word

13h | Panorama
Suhailey Farzana. Sketch: TBS

Suhailey Farzana: An architect who builds with the community

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

6h | TBS Stories
Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

11h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

14h | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

1d | Multimedia