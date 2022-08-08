Soumya, Sabbir in contention for Asia Cup: BCB

Soumya Sarkar and Sabbir Rahman are in contention for the upcoming Asia Cup, BCB's Cricket Operations chairman Jalal Yunus told the media on Monday. Earlier, it was reported that the captaincy issue delayed the Tigers' Asia Cup squad announcement. But Jalal Yunus said that the Bangladesh team is having some injury issues and selectors may be thinking of Soumya and Sabbir as backup players for the tournament.

As per the deadline, all participating nations would have to announce their Asia Cup team by August 8. However, with two days remaining before the deadline, chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu said on Saturday they were waiting for the injury report of the players.

"We've been granted some extra time to announce the squad. We have a long list of injured players. Saifuddin is still having some problems. Yasir Rabbi is injured as well. Mustafiz is another concern. So, we are taking time to make a list where there will be no injury concerns," Jalal said.

"The selectors are thinking of backups. We need a few backup players, Soumya and Sabbir may be in the selectors' plans. They are thinking of it," he added.

Jalal Yunus further mentioned that the captain for the upcoming tournament will be announced within a few days.

Sabbir Rahman last played an international match back in July 2019, in a T20I against Afghanistan while Soumya had his last international appearance in a T20I match against Australia in November last year.