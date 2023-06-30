Smith rues Lyon injury: 'Hopefully I won't have to bowl too much'

Sports

Reuters
30 June, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 09:48 am

Related News

Smith rues Lyon injury: 'Hopefully I won't have to bowl too much'

"Hopefully I won't have to bowl too much," he told reporters, having stepped in just before the close of the second day of the second Ashes test to relieve Australia's tired fast bowlers following an injury to their regular spinner Nathan Lyon.

Reuters
30 June, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 09:48 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Having scored his 32nd test century for Australia earlier on Thursday, Steve Smith found himself in the unusual position of skipping in to bowl the final few balls of the day to England captain Ben Stokes - not a job he appears to relish.

"Hopefully I won't have to bowl too much," he told reporters, having stepped in just before the close of the second day of the second Ashes test to relieve Australia's tired fast bowlers following an injury to their regular spinner Nathan Lyon.

Lyon, appearing in his 100th consecutive test for the visitors, pulled up when running in to attempt a catch, and appeared to have strained his right calf.

That left Smith to bowl the final over of the day after Travis Head also put in a few overs of spin just before him.

"I haven't been working on my bowling at all!" Smith said with a laugh when asked about his single-over stint.

"I thought Heady bowled alright. Heady's probably the one that's going to have a take a fair chunk of the spin, and then maybe myself and Marnus (Labuschagne) will chop in here and there," he added when asked about the team's options for the rest of the Lord's test.

England's Ben Duckett said the home side sent their best wishes to Lyon, an opponent they clearly respect.

"I really hope it's not too bad for him. You never want see anyone go down with an injury. He was going to play a massive role in that fourth innings, he's such a good bowler," Duckett told reporters.

"It'll be interesting to see how they go about it. If they keep going bonkers with all four (fast) bowlers they'll be pretty tired by the end of it," he said.

Smith said he felt the Australia squad had the resources it needed if Lyon's injury were to put him out of action for any length of time, however.

"He could be a huge loss. However we've got Todd Murphy waiting in the wings. He's been bowling beautifully in the nets," he said.

"I'd be confident if he came in he'd do a terrific job for us. But fingers crossed Nathan's alright."

Cricket

Nathan Lyon / Steven Smith / England Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

2d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

2d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

3d | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

2d | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

2d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

2d | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month