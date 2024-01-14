Smith relishing chance to open for Australia

Sports

AFP
14 January, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 01:39 pm

Related News

Smith relishing chance to open for Australia

The 34-year-old veteran was a surprise pick to do the job ahead of openers Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw after Warner bowed out of Test cricket this month.

AFP
14 January, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 01:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Steve Smith said Sunday he felt obligated to step up and replace David Warner as Australia's Test opener, but also admitted it suited him because he got bored waiting to come in at four.

The 34-year-old veteran was a surprise pick to do the job ahead of openers Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw after Warner bowed out of Test cricket this month.

He will pad up in his new role for the first time in the opening Test of a two-match series against the West Indies in Adelaide, which starts on Wednesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"They (selectors) were obviously very keen to get Cameron (Green) in the side as well and play our best six batters, and for me it didn't sit right to have him come in and bat up top," he told reporters.

"I've played for a long time and I'm an experienced player, and I think it's something I should have done."

The highly rated Green has been sidelined recently by a resurgent Mitchell Marsh, who has assumed the all-rounder role.

Shifting Smith up the order, rather than opting for a specialist opener, allowed selectors to bring Green back primarily as a batsman.

Smith revealed he had been mulling the idea as far back as the Ashes in England last year, but the prospect only crystallised during the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney this month.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity of getting in and facing the new ball," he said.

"It's something that isn't really foreign to me. I've batted on numerous occasions where I've come in early doors and I batted at number three for quite a while."

Former skipper Smith, who has played 105 Tests and accumulated 9,514 runs, also admitted that coming in early suited him because "I don't like waiting to bat".

"I actually don't like watching cricket that much, believe it or not," he said.

"I'd prefer to be out there batting. It gets a bit boring sitting there (with the pads on) but I don't have to do that any more."

Cricket

Steven Smith / Australia Cricket Team / West Indies Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

5h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

1h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

2h | Videos
AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

16h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

5h | Videos