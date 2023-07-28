Smith leads Australia revival in fifth Ashes Test

Sports

AFP
28 July, 2023, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 12:00 am

Related News

Smith leads Australia revival in fifth Ashes Test

Australia were eventually bowled out with what became the last ball of the second day for 295, 12 runs ahead of England's 283.

AFP
28 July, 2023, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 12:00 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Steve Smith's 71 helped Australia recover from a batting collapse as the tourists frustrated England by establishing a first-innings lead in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Friday.

Australia were eventually bowled out with what became the last ball of the second day for 295, 12 runs ahead of England's 283.

It looked as if England would enjoy a sizeable advantage as veteran seamer Stuart Broad sparked a slump that saw Australia decline from 115-2 to 185-7.

But Smith and Australia captain Pat Cummins (36) kept England at bay with an eighth-wicket stand of 54.

And off-spinner Todd Murphy -- recalled to the side following last week's rain-marred drawn third Test at Old Trafford -- added to England's woes with a sparkling 34 that belied his position of No 10.

Cummins eventually holed out off part-time spinner Joe Root, with rival skipper Ben Stokes throwing the ball back in over the rope at long-on to complete a fine catch.

Australia, as the holders, are assured of retaining the Ashes at 2-1 up, and only need to avoid defeat at The Oval to secure their first Test series win away to England in 22 years.

The tourists resumed Friday on 61-1, with Usman Khawaja 26 not out and Marnus Labuschagne, fresh from his hundred at Old Trafford, unbeaten on two.

Dour first session
Australia's position in the series means they have no need to replicate England's risky 'Bazball' batting approach.

But they arguably veered too much in the opposite direction during an attritional morning session, scoring just 54 runs in 26 overs for the loss of Labuschagne.

The No 3 himself took a further 59 balls to score just seven more runs before edging express fast bowler Mark Wood, with Root holding a brilliant one-handed catch diving to his left at first slip.

Smith upped the tempo with two superb straight-driven fours off successive Anderson deliveries and at lunch Australia were 115-2.

But Broad, whose 167-Test career has been notable for dramatic wicket-taking bursts, soon reduced Australia to 127-4.

He had Khawaja, the leading run-scorer in the series, lbw with a full-length delivery that ended a stay of 157 balls despite the batsman's review.

Broad, who had made his name in Ashes cricket with a return of 5-37 at The Oval in 2009, became the first Englishman to take 150 Test wickets against Australia.

That rose to 151 wickets when Travis Head was caught behind off an excellent delivery that nipped away off the seam.

England were a bowler light on Friday as Moeen Ali remained off the field with the groin injury the off-spinner suffered while batting on Thursday.

But Root filled the gap when induced an ugly swipe from Alex Carey that went straight to Stokes at short cover.

Australia were 185-7 when Mitchell Starc holed out to backward square leg off Wood.

Smith had made 43 when, going for a needless second run, it appeared he had been beaten by a throw from substitute fielder George Ealham -- the son of former England all-rounder Mark Ealham -- to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

But third umpire Niton Menon, after several minutes' study, ruled in the batsman's favour, with replays suggesting neither bail had been fully removed from its groove before Smith had made his ground.

England took the new ball but Smith completed a 98-ball fifty when he drove Broad for a fine boundary

It looked as if the former Australia captain, whose four previous Tests at The Oval had yielded three hundreds, might go on to three figures again until he carelessly skyed a catch off Chris Woakes to Bairstow.

Murphy, however, pulled Wood for three fine sixes, with the left-handed batsman also square-driving Woakes for a stylish four.

Woakes eventually had the 22-year-old, in only his 14th first-class match, lbw but the damage had been done.

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team / England Cricket / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

6h | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

7h | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

10h | Panorama
Fewer numbers of hilsa are caught this season. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Too little rainfall, too little hilsa

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP to hold sit-in programs at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

BNP to hold sit-in programs at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

2h | TBS Today
Next election will definitely be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

Next election will definitely be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

3h | TBS Today
Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

1d | TBS Stories
Is Afran Nisho deliberately giving birth to controversy?

Is Afran Nisho deliberately giving birth to controversy?

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues