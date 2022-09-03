Sikandar Raza furious with TV commentators over their choice of words

Sports

Hindustan Times
03 September, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 10:23 pm

Zimbabwe had a brilliant outing in the field in the third and final ODI against Australia, as they went on to win the contest by three wickets, denying the hosts a clean sweep in the three-match series. Ryan Burl emerged as the standout player from the Zimbabwe camp as he completed a five-wicket haul in just three overs and gave just 10 runs.

Burl's efforts saw Australia getting bowled out for 131 in 31 overs after the tourists invited them to bat first. In response, Zimbabwe did endure a bit of hiccups but eventually completed the chase in the 39th over, with wicketkeeper-batter Regis Chakabva and opener Tadiwanashe Marumani playing crucial knocks.

Chakabva scored an unbeaten 37 off 72 balls and was the leading scorer from his side, Marumani chipped in with a 47-ball 35.

Watch: The moment Zimbabwe created history by winning first-ever ODI against Australia Down Under

While the on-field proceedings went good for Zimbabwe, their all-rounder Sikandar Raza seemed slightly furious with the commentators over the choice of their words.

The incident took place when Burl dismissed Glenn Maxwell on 19 off 22 balls in the 27th over. Maxwell, while trying to hit the ball on the on-side, got a thick outside edge as the ball ballooned up in the air and Burl completed a smart catch off his own bowling to send the Australian all-rounder back to the pavilion.

However, the commentators termed the dismissal a lucky one on air, and said: "It was a lucky one, he knows how lucky it was." The video of the same was shared by Fox Cricket on Twitter.

Raza, surprised by the commentators' take, retweeted the video and questioned: "How's this a lucky one? Please someone help me out here".

Raza had a quiet outing in Australia and managed just 30 runs in the three ODIs. But the Zimbabwe cricketer has been in good touch in the recent series. In fact he had scored a 95-ball 115 against India and almost drove his side to a thrilling win last month.

