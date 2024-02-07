Shoriful heroics in vain as Sylhet hand struggling Dhaka sixth straight defeat

BSS
07 February, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 11:03 pm

Sylhet Strikers chased down 126 despite an early stutter thanks to decent contributions from Najmul Hossain Shanto (33 off 25), Ryan Burl (29* off 31) and Benny Howell (30* off 26).

Photo: Sylhet Strikers
Photo: Sylhet Strikers

Sylhet Strikers registered its second victory in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today, edging Durdanto Dhaka past by five wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Both of the victory of Sylhet came against Dhaka and the latest victory now put them off the bottom table. Dhaka which won just one match are now languished at bottom.

Put into bat first, Dhaka were restricted to 124-8, despite making a good start. Sylhet also struggled on slow pitch but eventually emerged as winner, overhauling the target with 129-5 in 19 overs.

After being five down for 74 runs, Sylhet scrapped through thanks to 55-run partnership between Benny Howell and Ryan Burl for the undefeated sixth wicket stand.

Howell was not out on 30 while Burl made an unbeaten 29.

Shoriful Islam claimed 3-27 to rip through Sylhet top order and gave Dhaka a glimmer of hope which turned out to despair finally.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed who led the side in absence of injured Mosaddek Hossain Saikat went wicket-less after conceding 40 runs in four overs.

But the Dhaka batters were culpable for the defeat indeed. They lost opener Sabbir Hossain in the first over but got going strongly thanks to Naim Sheikh and Saif Hasan, who put on 78 runs for the second wicket as Dhaka reached 82 in 10 overs.

Howell clean bowled Saif to break the partnership, which kickstarted the rot. Dhaka then could make just 42 runs in the last 10 overs, losing six wickets.

Saif made team-high 41 while Saif contributed 36.

Rejaur Rahaman Raja claimed 3-20 for Sylhet.

BPL 2024 / Sylhet Strikers / Durdanto Dhaka

