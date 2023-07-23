Shoaib Akhtar slams ICC for leaving out Babar Azam from World Cup promo

Sports

Hindustan Times
23 July, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 02:58 pm

Related News

Shoaib Akhtar slams ICC for leaving out Babar Azam from World Cup promo

However, Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar was left infuriated at the video over the absence of Babar Azam as he blasted ICC for ignoring the Pakistan captain.

Hindustan Times
23 July, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 02:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Last week, ICC took the internet by storm after releasing the promotional video for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will take place in India starting 5 October. Among the reasons for the video going viral on social media, especially in the sub-continent region, was the appearance of Bollywood supertstar Shah Rukh Khan. 

However, Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar was left infuriated at the video over the absence of Babar Azam as he blasted ICC for ignoring the Pakistan captain.

The two minute and 13 seconds long clip comprises of fans reactions and moments from past World Cup matches which included that iconic six from MS Dhoni as well which had helped India win the 2011 edition of the tournament. It also features a star-studded line-up of Indian cricketers in Jemimah Rodrigues, Dinesh Karthik, and Shubman Gill, besides a few guest appearances from some of the greats of the game - Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning England captain, former South Africa player Jonty Rhodes, and Sri Lanka spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan.

However, while the video did include World Cup moments of the Pakistan cricket team, contrary to the opinion of Akhtar, with appearances of Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi. However, neither did it feature Pakistan skipper Babar nor was the nation's 1992 World Cup win shown in the video.

"Whoever thought that World Cup promo will be complete without Pakistan & Babar Azam's significant presence, has actually presented himself as a joke. Come on guys, time to grow up a bit," tweeted Akhtar.

The 2023 World Cup will begin from October 5 onwards with the opener being the repeat of the 2019 final, between England and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This is the first time India will be hosting the ODI World Cup since 2011, when they had lifted their second trophy, adding to their historic 1983 triumph. However, the focus at the start of the tournament will remain on the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad on 15 October.

Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar / Babar Azam / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shah Rayeed Chowdhury

Delving into the art of travel wear

3h | Mode
Hotels generally do not recycle the single-used or remaining soaps. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Where do the used soaps and shampoos go from hotels?

4h | Panorama
Farmers working on agricultural fields in between heated weather and intermittent thunderstorms struggle to survive. Photo: Bloomberg

How heatwaves are affecting livelihoods and food security

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why IFIC plans to expand sub-branch banking

Why IFIC plans to expand sub-branch banking

2h | Corporate Talks
Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

5h | TBS Stories
Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

5h | TBS Stories
More than 60,000 people are at risk of death in Europe due to the heat wave

More than 60,000 people are at risk of death in Europe due to the heat wave

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price