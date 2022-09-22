Shakib's absence will give another player an opportunity to make an impact, feels Nurul

Shakib&#039;s absence will give another player an opportunity to make an impact, feels Nurul

Shakib Al Hasan is currently in the Caribbean to play for Guyana Amazon Warriors and therefore will miss the preparatory camp in Dubai and the two-match T20I series against the UAE. In his absence, Nurul Hasan will lead the side. Before leaving the country for the UAE, stand-in skipper Nurul stated that Shakib's absence will give another cricketer an opportunity to make his mark.

"Everyone obviously wants someone like Shakib  [Al Hasan] bhai in the team. But his absence will give another player an opportunity to make an impact," he said. 

"We speak regularly but now that he is busy playing the CPL, we haven't spoken much recently. Probably we'll talk in New Zealand. If we can win both the matches [against the UAE], it will give us confidence going into the triangular series and the World Cup," Nurul added.

Shakib played his first match in this year's CPL on Thursday. He couldn't open his account but took one wicket in his side's 12-run win against Jamaica Tallawahs.

