Shakib shines, Tamim fails in DPL Super League game

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan made his first match in the Super League phase of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) successful one, at least with cherry, by claiming 2-19 in his seven overs.

Shakib switched to Legends of Rupganj from Mohammedan Sporting Club who failed to make it DPL Super League. The star allrounder, however, decided to play the league in a bid to get some game time ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

In his first match, his side got Prime Bank Cricket Club as an opponent, who was bolstered by national opener Tamim Iqbal. Like Shakib Al Hasan, it was also Tamim's first match in the DPL.

But like Shakib, Tamim, also the ODI captain of Bangladesh, failed to shine. He in fact was dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan for 8 even though he began the innings with bang, opening the scoring sheet with a six.

Shakib, later, got the wicket of Nasir also to finish with two wickets in a match which was reduced to 33-over-affair due to wet outfield at BKSP.

Prime Bank eventually were bowled out for 152 in 31.2 overs. Chirag Jani and skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza also took two wickets apiece. Anamul Haque Bijoy continued his rich vein of form, hitting 91 ball-73, which was his seventh half-century along with his two centuries in the league.

But Shakib showed no rust after coming to play competitive cricket straight following a month-long hiatus. He bowled with disciplined manner and maintained a tight line and length to stifle the Prime Bank batters.

Tamim Iqbal went to London for his personal affair after South Africa tour. He came back to the country two days ago and straightway came to play the DPL without any practice like Shakib. But unfortunately, he couldn't make the occasion count with a big knock.