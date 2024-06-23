Probably it was better for us to bat first: Shakib

India buried Bangladesh under a mountain of runs (197) and the target seemed more difficult to achieve when Bangladesh got off to a sedate start.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan feels it was probably better for Bangladesh to bat first instead of sending India in in the Super Eight clash in the T20 World Cup. 

Najmul Hossain Shanto's decision to bat first was a little bit surprising as the pitch in North Sound was conducive for batting and Indian captain Rohit Sharma also wanted to bat first.

On air, former Bangladesh batter Athar Ali Khan also said Bangladesh should have batted first after winning the toss.

"If you ask me, teams have fielded first in a couple of matches probably. England probably chased down 180 in one game. Otherwise it's a norm to bat first here," Shakib told reporters at the post-match press conference.

"Keeping that in mind, probably it was better for us to bat first. But the coach and the captain probably thought of restricting them to a low total and the planning would be easier with a target in mind," he added.

