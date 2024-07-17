Tamim, Litton latest cricketers to post on anti-quota movement, call to end bloodshed

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 12:08 am

Both the opening batters posted on their socials on Wednesday evening.

Bangladesh batters Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das are the latest cricketers to speak up on the anti-quota movement and they have both requested to end 'bloodshed'.

Tamim explained why there was a delay in his posting on the issue after fans had been complaining on social media about why many social media influencers and popular sportspersons were not speaking up on the matter.

"As you know, my family is going through a difficult time due to my elder brother's illness. I am also out of the country. But knowing what is happening in the country, the mind has become more restless," Tamim said.

"No bloodshed, no death is desired. The youth are the future of the country. So there is no conflict, let it be resolved through discussion. Let this unrest pass quickly. May the country and its people be well," he added.

"No one wants any bloodshed, no death anywhere. The youth of the country are the future of the future. So, I don't want to see any more sibling violence. Let the ongoing crisis be resolved logically. The country belongs to all of us," Litton said.

Litton and Tamim join Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz who earlier posted on the matter.

Shakib Al Hasan, and Mashrafe Mortaza, who are now both affiliated with the ruling political party Awami League have not posted anything on the matter yet; neither has Mahmudullah Riyad, three of the 'fab five'. 

