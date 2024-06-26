Shakib hits lowest ranking among all rounders in 12 years

Shakib Al Hasan has moved down to his career-low sixth spot in the ICC T20 rankings for the allrounder after a below-average performance in the ongoing World Cup for the shortest format of cricket.

It's his lowest ranking in the all-rounder category since 21 September 2012.

Shakib began the T20 World Cup, staying in his customary No. 1 position but due to his poor performance in the first week of the tournament, his ranking took a huge nosedive as he moved down to the fifth spot.



Shakib performed poorly with both bat and ball in the game against Sri Lanka and South Africa in the group phase but hinted at a return to form with a 46-ball-64 not out against the Netherlands.



Bangladesh won that match and Shakib moved up to the third spot. The Tigers, as it was adorably called then beat Nepal without a significant contribution from Shakib to confirm a Super 8 ticket.



Shakib was expected to roll back his best years in the Super 8 phase, utilizing his huge experience, but that was not to be. In all three matches of that phase, he performed badly in both batting and bowling.

Eventually, he finished with 111 runs in seven matches at a meagre strike rate of 106.73 and took just three wickets.



His poor performance played a vital role in his worst ranking ever in the last 12 years. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga moved up to the top spot of the ICC all-rounder rankings in T20 format with 222 rating points, while Shakib now has 206 rating points. Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, Australia's Marcus Stoinis, India's Hardik Pandya, and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi were ahead of Shakib in the latest rankings.

Mustafizur Rahma moved down to the 18th spot from the 14th, while his fellow pacer, Taskin Ahmed stayed at the 24th. Legspinner Rishad Hossain got the reward of his consistent performance as he advanced three spots to stay at 24th alongside Taskin.

Towhid Hridoy, the best batter for Bangladesh in this T20 World Cup also got his rewards as he leapfrogged three spots to remain at 27th position. Liton Das saw the improvement of the fourth spot to be at 39th. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also saw an advancement to the seventh spot, while Mahmudullah is in the 81st spot.