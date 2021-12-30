Shakib nominated for ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award

Sports

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 07:04 pm

Related News

Shakib nominated for ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award

The other three cricketers nominated are: Babar Azam (Pakistan), Janneman Malan (South Africa), and Paul Stirling (Ireland).

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 07:04 pm
Shakib nominated for ICC Men&#039;s ODI Cricketer of the Year award

Shakib Al Hasan has been nominated as one of the four players for ICC Men's ODI Cricket of the Year 2021.

The other three cricketers nominated are: Babar Azam (Pakistan), Janneman Malan (South Africa), and Paul Stirling (Ireland).

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Shakib Al Hasan marked his return from a two-year ban (suspended for one year) in style with a Player of the Series-winning performance against West Indies in January 2021. Despite last playing an ODI in July 2019, there were no signs of rust as Shakib amassed 113 runs and scalped six wickets in Bangladesh's 3-0 sweep.

Shakib endured a lean series against Sri Lanka at home, where he scored just 19 runs and snared three wickets in the three matches. However, he hit his stride in the three-match series against Zimbabwe, aggregating 145 runs and accounting for eight wickets. He picked up his second Player of the Series award in the calendar year as Bangladesh completed yet another series sweep.

 

Shakib Al Hasan's stats in ODIs in the year 2021:

9 Matches
277 Runs
39.57 Batting Average
2 Half Centuries
17 Wickets
17.52 Bowling Average
2 Player of the Series Awards

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / ICC Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

4h | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

5h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

6h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

SSC and equivalent examination result published

SSC and equivalent examination result published

1h | Videos
NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS

NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS

3h | Videos
How much does a team spend in BPL?

How much does a team spend in BPL?

18h | Videos
Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
luxurious housing in demand
Real Estate

Investment in luxury housing booming