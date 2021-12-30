Shakib nominated for ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award

Shakib Al Hasan has been nominated as one of the four players for ICC Men's ODI Cricket of the Year 2021.

The other three cricketers nominated are: Babar Azam (Pakistan), Janneman Malan (South Africa), and Paul Stirling (Ireland).

Photo: ICC

Shakib Al Hasan marked his return from a two-year ban (suspended for one year) in style with a Player of the Series-winning performance against West Indies in January 2021. Despite last playing an ODI in July 2019, there were no signs of rust as Shakib amassed 113 runs and scalped six wickets in Bangladesh's 3-0 sweep.

Shakib endured a lean series against Sri Lanka at home, where he scored just 19 runs and snared three wickets in the three matches. However, he hit his stride in the three-match series against Zimbabwe, aggregating 145 runs and accounting for eight wickets. He picked up his second Player of the Series award in the calendar year as Bangladesh completed yet another series sweep.

Shakib Al Hasan's stats in ODIs in the year 2021:

9 Matches

277 Runs

39.57 Batting Average

2 Half Centuries

17 Wickets

17.52 Bowling Average

2 Player of the Series Awards