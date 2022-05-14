Shakib joins practice session ahead of first Test

The members of the Bangladesh cricket team started practising from 10 o'clock today ahead of the first Test starting tomorrow. Shakib Al Hasan, who joined the team yesterday in Chattogram after recovering from Covid-19, turned up at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) as well. He was seen speaking to head coach Russell Domingo and then team director Khaled Mahmud.

Shakib left the field just before the practice session began and was all padded up when he returned after a few minutes. But at that time, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mushfiqur Rahim were batting at the nets in the southern end of the ground. Shakib had to wait for 10-12 minutes for his turn.

After that the southpaw faced some throwdowns. Although he has practised with the team, his availability depends on the decision made by the medical team after assessing his fitness. The team will wait for the medical team's decision until the end of the day.