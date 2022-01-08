Series win against New Zealand to inspire future Tigers: Domingo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo said a series win against New Zealand will inspire the future generation of Bangladesh cricketers to do well in alien conditions.

He said the win in the first Test was the result of the hard work of the players over the last few months during their tough time.

Bangladesh are all set to take on New Zealand in the second Test on January 9 in Christchurch. The weather in Christchurch is cold and the wicket is also faster than the Tigers had one in Tauranga. So the second Test will be a tough one for the Tigers, believes Domingo.

"They now want to do something that no other Bangladesh side has done before and that is to win a series in New Zealand. They are trying to do something very special that can inspire another generation of Bangladeshi cricketers," Domingo said on Saturday ahead of the second Test.

Right-arm fast bowler Ebadot Hossain was the main architect of Bangladesh's maiden win against New Zealand at their home.

Bangladesh never won an international fixture in New Zealand despite playing 32 matches across formats before the first Test of the ongoing series.

"It's been a very cool couple of days for the boys. The guys really enjoyed it because they know they had a hard time before in New Zealand. And New Zealand are one of the best sides in the world. You have to play really good cricket to compete with them and beat them. We had a tough few months in all formats," Domingo added.

Ebadot averaged more than 80 before the first Test in Tauranga. Given his performance in Tests, he was the worst pacer in Bangladesh's armory. But now, he has become the fast-bowling sensation in Bangladesh, and probably, in the other parts of the cricketing world as well.

Domingo said it was a reward for Ebadot and for the hard work he has done over the last few years.