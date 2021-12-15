Sergio Aguero announces retirement from football due to heart problems

Sports

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 05:33 pm

Related News

Sergio Aguero announces retirement from football due to heart problems

"My health comes first," he said. "Medical staff have told me it’s best to stop playing and so I’m now leaving Barcelona and retiring from professional football.”

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 05:33 pm
Sergio Aguero announces retirement from football due to heart problems

Barcelona and Argentina star Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement due to a heart condition.

Aguero moved to Camp Nou on a free transfer in the summer following his departure from Manchester City, having spent the previous 10 years of his career at Etihad Stadium.

A calf injury saw the 33-year-old miss the start of the season at Barca, and he only ended up making five appearances for the club before a serious health scare ruled him out of action indefinitely.

Aguero confirmed his heartbreaking decision to hang up his boots rather than taking the risk to continue playing in an official press conference at Camp Nou.

"My health comes first," he said. "Medical staff have told me it's best to stop playing and so I'm now leaving Barcelona and retiring from professional football."

Aguero was initially admitted to hospital after suffering from chest pains during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Alaves in November.

The Argentine, who also played for Independiente and Atletico Madrid over the course of his illustrious career, underwent a series of tests before doctors determined an irregular heartbeat to be the root cause of his discomfort.

Had Aguero continued playing, he would have been at risk of a life-threatening episode such as the one suffered by Denmark international Christian Eriksen during Euro 2020.

Football

Sergio Aguero / FC Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

8h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

1h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

1h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

1h | Videos
How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak