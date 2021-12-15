Sergio Aguero announces retirement from football due to heart problems

Barcelona and Argentina star Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement due to a heart condition.

Aguero moved to Camp Nou on a free transfer in the summer following his departure from Manchester City, having spent the previous 10 years of his career at Etihad Stadium.

A calf injury saw the 33-year-old miss the start of the season at Barca, and he only ended up making five appearances for the club before a serious health scare ruled him out of action indefinitely.

Aguero confirmed his heartbreaking decision to hang up his boots rather than taking the risk to continue playing in an official press conference at Camp Nou.

"My health comes first," he said. "Medical staff have told me it's best to stop playing and so I'm now leaving Barcelona and retiring from professional football."

Aguero was initially admitted to hospital after suffering from chest pains during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Alaves in November.

The Argentine, who also played for Independiente and Atletico Madrid over the course of his illustrious career, underwent a series of tests before doctors determined an irregular heartbeat to be the root cause of his discomfort.

Had Aguero continued playing, he would have been at risk of a life-threatening episode such as the one suffered by Denmark international Christian Eriksen during Euro 2020.