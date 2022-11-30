Saudi Arabia should write history or they will be forgotten: Herve Renard

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard said that his team has a fair chance of advancing to the Round of 16 in FIFA World Cup 2022. After handing Argentina a shock defeat, Saudi went down to Poland in their second match.

Their last and final Group C match is against Mexico on Wednesday, November 30 at Lusail Stadium. Saudi are currently placed third in the points table with three points and a goal difference of -1. In fact, if they win their last game, Saudi also have a chance to finish on top of the points table in their group.

Renard reckoned that a victory would be important for Saudi as it would make them a household name going forward in the world of football.

"Saudi Arabia have a good generation, and the only time the national team qualified for the last 16 was in 1994, so if the players want the fans to remember them, they should write history or they will be forgotten within 30 years," Renald was quoted as saying to a news conference.

Renard also denied undermining Mexico, who are sitting at the bottom of the points table with one point and a goal difference of -2. If they beat Saudi and Argentina lose to Poland, then Mexico also have a chance of going through to the next round.

"All teams are strong, and we still have a chance in the third match. Mexico have a lot of experience in the World Cup and we have to fight to stay in the tournament," Renard added.

