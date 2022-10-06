Samson fights hard but South Africa ride on Miller-Klaasen partnership to register win in 1st ODI

Sanju Samson smashed an unbeaten 86(63), while Shreyas Iyer hit a 37-ball 50 as India fell short by 9 runs against South Africa in the 1st ODI in Lucknow.

The 250-run chase in a truncated 40-overs a side match saw India start on a slow note. Kagiso Rabada cleaned up Shubman Gill on 3. Following his dismissal Wayne Parnell removed Shikhar Dhawan on 4.

Ruturaj Gaikwad struggled to get going and was stumped after 42-ball 19. Ishan Kishan was dismissed on 20. However, Iyer and Samson took charge after the early blows. It was Iyer initially, leading India's fightback before getting out to Lungi Ngidi.

Samson then took over and stitched a crucial partnership with Shardul Thakur, who chipped in with a crucial 31-ball 33.

However, Lungi Ngidi struck twice in the 38th over to shift the momentum back in South Africa's favour.

Earlier in the day, half centuries from David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen helped South Africa post 249/4. Klaasen ended the innings unbeaten on 74 off 65 while Miller was not out on 75 off 63.