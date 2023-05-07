Salt assault helps Delhi to win over Bangalore in Kohli's record-breaking night

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Phil Salt emerged as the standout performer of the evening as Delhi Capitals secured a seven-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2023 clash at home on Saturday. 

The opener scored 87(45) as Delhi completed the stiff 182 chase in 16.4 overs. He along with his skipper David Warner got Delhi off to an explosive start and added 60 in 5.1 overs before Warner fell for 22(14). 

Mitchell Marsh then joined the proceedings and kept the ante. He was dismissed for 26(17), following which Rilee Rossouw walked out. The batter scored an unbeaten 35 off 22 balls. 

Earlier, powerful fifties by Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror drove RCB to 181/4 in 20 overs after they opted to bat. Lomror returned unbeaten on 54 off 29 balls, while Kohli scored 55(46).

