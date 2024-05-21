Salah suggests he will be at Liverpool next season

Sports

Reuters
21 May, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 12:52 pm

Related News

Salah suggests he will be at Liverpool next season

With Klopp's exit after nearly nine years at the helm and Feyenoord coach Arne Slot officially confirmed as his successor, uncertainties regarding Salah's future at Liverpool had grown, with his contract expiring in June 2025.

Reuters
21 May, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 12:52 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has suggested he will stay at the Premier League club following the departure of manager Juergen Klopp, the Egypt international said late on Monday.

With Klopp's exit after nearly nine years at the helm and Feyenoord coach Arne Slot officially confirmed as his successor, uncertainties regarding Salah's future at Liverpool had grown, with his contract expiring in June 2025.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to the Saudi Arabian league during the close season. Liverpool's top scorer this season appeared somewhat out of form, especially towards the end of the campaign when their title charge faltered.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Late on Monday, after Slot was announced as Liverpool's new coach, Salah set forth his side's ambitions for the next season and sent out a parting message for Klopp.

"We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season." Salah wrote in a post, opens new tab on social media. "Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell."

"It was great sharing all those trophies and experiences with you over the past 7 years," Salah captioned a picture of himself with the former Liverpool manager. "I wish you the best of luck for the future and hope we meet again."
 

Football

Mohamed Salah / Liverpool FC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

4h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What causes polar lights?

What causes polar lights?

29m | Videos
Will the use of EV be stuck in political complications?

Will the use of EV be stuck in political complications?

1h | Videos
Extinction threatens Bangladesh’s tallest tree Boilam

Extinction threatens Bangladesh’s tallest tree Boilam

4h | Videos
Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

15h | Videos