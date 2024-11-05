Leverkusen's Alonso calls Liverpool one of Europe's best ahead of clash

The Leverkusen coach is well known in Liverpool, having played 210 games for the club from 2004 to 2009 when he was central to their success.

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso acknowledged the challenge his side face against Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, recognising the Merseyside club as one of Europe's strongest teams at the moment.

Alonso's side face an in-form Liverpool at Anfield, with Arne Slot's men on nine points from three games and sitting second in the 36-team table, ahead of the Germans in sixth with seven points, while also leading the Premier League.

"For us it is a big challenge, Liverpool at the moment are one of the best, if not the best, in Europe, they are showing that in the Premier League and Champions League, a good squad, great coach. We're looking forward to it, let's see what happens," he told a press conference on Monday.

"You can play 70 minutes great and 20 minutes it (the game) is gone, so it is mentally and emotionally we need to be ready.

"In all areas they are really strong, so the process works really well. The manager (Slot) has done a fantastic job in three months."

The Leverkusen coach is well known in Liverpool, having played 210 games for the club from 2004 to 2009 when he was central to their success including a Champions League triumph in 2005, but he won't have time to stroll down memory lane.

"Unfortunately, there is no time for tourism – maybe a little run or walk tomorrow. I know the city very well, I love it but tomorrow I will focus on the game and only the game.", he said.

"It feels great to be back here after a few years. It's always special. You notice the development of the club; the new 

Football

Liverpool FC / Bayer Leverkusen / Xabi Alonso / UEFA Champions League

